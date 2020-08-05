Big Ten announces 2020 football schedules, Iowa Hawkeyes to play 5 home games

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten scheduled was announced on Wednesday, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to play a 10-game Big Ten Conference schedule in 2020.

Five of those games will be played at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa’s 2020 football schedule is as follows:

Sept. 5 - Maryland

Sept. 12 - at Purdue

Sept. 19 - at Minnesota

Sept. 26 - Nebraska

Oct. 3 - Northwestern

Oct. 10 - at Illinois

Oct. 17 - Open

Oct. 24 - at Penn State

Oct. 31 - Michigan State

Nov. 7 - Open

Nov. 14 - Wisconsin

Nov. 21 - at Ohio State

Dec. 5 - Big Ten Championship (at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis)

“We continue to face uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and others associated with our sports programs remains our number one priority,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “I am confident in the medical protocols established by the Big Ten Conference Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and Sports Medicine Committee, in addition to the continued oversight provided by our UI Hawkeye team physicians within the UIHC Department of Orthopedics and Epidemiology.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said the team has been looking forward to the release of the schedule and the team can now prepare for what’s ahead.

The opening game against Maryland will mark the first time since 1980 that the Hawkeyes opened a season against a Big Ten opponent.

The Hawkeyes will begin preseason camp on Friday. The University of Iowa is expected to release information about fan attendance and ticketing for home games in the near future.

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference. (Big Ten Conference)

