Advertisement

Big Ten announces 2020 football schedules, Iowa Hawkeyes to play 5 home games

(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten scheduled was announced on Wednesday, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to play a 10-game Big Ten Conference schedule in 2020.

Five of those games will be played at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa’s 2020 football schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 5 - Maryland
  • Sept. 12 - at Purdue
  • Sept. 19 - at Minnesota
  • Sept. 26 - Nebraska
  • Oct. 3 - Northwestern
  • Oct. 10 - at Illinois
  • Oct. 17 - Open
  • Oct. 24 - at Penn State
  • Oct. 31 - Michigan State
  • Nov. 7 - Open
  • Nov. 14 - Wisconsin
  • Nov. 21 - at Ohio State
  • Dec. 5 - Big Ten Championship (at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis)

“We continue to face uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and others associated with our sports programs remains our number one priority,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “I am confident in the medical protocols established by the Big Ten Conference Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and Sports Medicine Committee, in addition to the continued oversight provided by our UI Hawkeye team physicians within the UIHC Department of Orthopedics and Epidemiology.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said the team has been looking forward to the release of the schedule and the team can now prepare for what’s ahead.

The opening game against Maryland will mark the first time since 1980 that the Hawkeyes opened a season against a Big Ten opponent.

The Hawkeyes will begin preseason camp on Friday. The University of Iowa is expected to release information about fan attendance and ticketing for home games in the near future.

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference.
Courtesy: Big Ten Conference.(Big Ten Conference)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: moments ago

Iowa

Johnson County Board of Health passes face mask regulation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Johnson County Board of Health unanimously voted on Tuesday to pass a face mask regulation for all of Johnson County.

News

State expands COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program eligibility criteria

Updated: 1 hour ago
More Iowans will now be eligible to get help with their rent and mortgage payments.

Latest News

News

FDA approves new anti-suicide drug

Updated: 1 hours ago
The FDA says it approved a new drug to treat those who are suicidal.

News

Trump encouraging voters in Florida to vote by mail

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump is encouraging voters in the key battleground state of Florida to vote by mail in the November general election.

News

Johnson County Board of Supervisors to vote on face mask resolution Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A face mask resolution for Johnson County is now heading to the board of supervisors for a vote tomorrow.

News

Field of Dreams museum opening in Dyersville this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
While this year's MLB game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville is officially postponed, a museum near the site is set to open this week.

News

Minneapolis proposes amendment to replace police department with new agency

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Minneapolis commission is expected to take up a proposed amendment that would dismantle the city's Police Department. Instead, the proposal would replace it with a new agency.

News

Local businesses impacted by national lumber shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 has taken its toll on several supply chains across the country. Now there is a national shortage of lumber.