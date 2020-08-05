Another nice one, summer heat returns this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nice weather continues yet again across eastern Iowa. Plan on another day of partly cloudy sky and highs into the 70s. High pressure will hold on tight through the week leaving our rain chances extremely low overall. This weekend, a warm front will try to generate some rainfall late Friday night into Saturday morning, but it remains to be seen what kind of coverage this rain may have. Regardless, the weekend will be much warmer, particularly on Sunday where highs should make a run to 90 degrees. Early next week, rain chances continue to look low and mainly at night at this point before another ridge of dry high pressure builds in.

