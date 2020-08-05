509 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 509 more COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 5, the state’s data is showing a total of 46,490 COVID-19 cases and 893 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,103 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 498,035 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 248 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 44 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 77 are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.