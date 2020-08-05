Advertisement

509 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

A medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 509 more COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 5, the state’s data is showing a total of 46,490 COVID-19 cases and 893 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,103 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 498,035 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 248 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 44 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 77 are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

