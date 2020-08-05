Advertisement

2 Iowa store employees fired after refusing to serve officer

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two doughnut franchise employees have been fired after refusing to serve a Des Moines police officer.

Television station KCCI reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesman for the Des Moines Police Department, says he was refused service over the weekend at a Dunkin’ doughnut shop.

Parizek said when he asked a woman behind the shop’s counter “what’s going on,” she replied that the store would not serve him and that he needed to leave.

Corporate Dunkin’ officials sent a statement saying the Des Moines store’s franchise owner fired two employees over the incident and had contacted police to apologize.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

COVID 19 continues to send ripples down the supply and demand chain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
COVID 19 continues to send ripples down the supply and demand chain

Iowa

Linn County officials approve proclamation asking Gov. Reynolds to grant authority to enact face covering mandates

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Linn County Board of Supervisors and the Linn County Board of Health unanimously approved a proclamation requesting counties receive authority from Gov. Reynolds to enact legally enforceable COVID-19 response measures.

Iowa

Semi driver strikes a horse after 40 got loose in Fayette County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said a semi collided with a horse in the 1000 block of C Avenue, about two miles north of Lamont, on Monday.

Latest News

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds signs Executive Order restoring the right to vote for some felons

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Reynolds on Wednesday signed an Executive Order restoring the right to vote for Iowans who have already completed their felony sentences.

News

Senator Grassley tackling price issues in beef slaughter industry

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley announced action being taken on the meat packing industry.

Iowa

509 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 509 more COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

News

Police questioning witness in connection to the shooting death of pregnant Ankeny teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police are questioning a witness in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old pregnant Ankeny woman

Iowa

Fort Dodge woman wielding knives fatally shot by police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa state police say a Fort Dodge woman who was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives has been shot and killed by police.

Iowa

Dubuque Community Schools propose delay to start of school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans has proposed delaying the first day of school to August 24.