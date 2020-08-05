2 Iowa store employees fired after refusing to serve officer
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two doughnut franchise employees have been fired after refusing to serve a Des Moines police officer.
Television station KCCI reports that Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesman for the Des Moines Police Department, says he was refused service over the weekend at a Dunkin’ doughnut shop.
Parizek said when he asked a woman behind the shop’s counter “what’s going on,” she replied that the store would not serve him and that he needed to leave.
Corporate Dunkin’ officials sent a statement saying the Des Moines store’s franchise owner fired two employees over the incident and had contacted police to apologize.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.