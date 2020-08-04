Advertisement

Where Hurricanes are most common

Odds of seeing a hurricane in a given year
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When people think of Hurricanes, many automatically picture large hurricanes such as Andrew in 1992 and Katrina in 2005 which impacted both Florida and Louisiana. However, let’s not forget that the east coast, especially the Carolinas, carry considerable risk. In fact, the most likely spot to be hit by a hurricane is actually Hatteras, NC along with Morehead City.

North Carolina carries a considerable risk for hurricanes each year, generally a 1-in-6 chance. South Florida carries a similar risk. Much of the Gulf Coast is 1-in-10. The farther northeast you go, typically, the lower the chance.

