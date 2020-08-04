Vinton expanding recreation opportunities, including building glowing bike trail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton’s Parks and Recreation Department has several projects underway to provide more opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors.

Vinton Parks and Recreation Director Matt Boggess says construction is starting on a glow trail this month. Kiwanis Park is seeing a couple new projects, including a footgolf course and a new splash pad.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.