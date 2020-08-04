Advertisement

Vinton expanding recreation opportunities, including building glowing bike trail

By Jackie Kennon
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton’s Parks and Recreation Department has several projects underway to provide more opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors.

Vinton Parks and Recreation Director Matt Boggess says construction is starting on a glow trail this month. Kiwanis Park is seeing a couple new projects, including a footgolf course and a new splash pad.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Pandemic forcing libraries to get creative in programming during typically-busy summer months

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Students have been out of the classroom much longer than normal, and libraries that normally open their doors to families, have been forced to close due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Our Town

New murals around town celebrate Vinton’s sesquicentennial in 2019

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
Murals celebrating Vinton's 150th anniversary in 2019 are displayed around the town.

News

Libraries working extra to keep students sharp during unusual summer

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Summer months mean librarians across eastern Iowa are trying to help students avoid the summer slide, this year has the extra weight of the pandemic.

News

Our Town: Murals celebrate Vinton's rich history

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The new downtown murals celebrate everything from the trains, to the former Iowa Braille School, to sports championships.

Latest News

News

Iowa faith leaders urge Gov. Reynolds to issue mask mandate

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Faith leaders in Iowa have called for Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate.

News

Our Town: Expanding recreation opportunities in Vinton

Updated: 1 hour ago
The town's parks and recreation department has been making improvements in the community, including a glowing bike trail.

News

Families, students participate in pandemic-modified college move-in

Updated: 1 hour ago
Students at Iowa's three state universities begin moving in to dorms this week, with adjustments made for the pandemic.

News

Oleson, longtime Board of Supervisors member, retiring

Updated: 1 hours ago
Brent Oleson announced his retirement at the end of the year from the Linn County Board of Supervisors.

News

Gov. Reynolds rejects most of Miller's attempts to join lawsuits

Updated: 1 hours ago
Attorney General Tom Miller has been blocked from joining many multi-state lawsuits by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

News

Newly-released documents shows Dept. of Education rules for quarantine, waivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
I9 received documents from the state Department of Education which shows more of its guidance for schools during the pandemic.