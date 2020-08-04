Advertisement

Urbandale elementary school to continue online classes despite an order from the state

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - Despite an order from the state, students at an elementary school in Urbandale will continue with online classes for now.

The Urbandale School Board voted unanimously on Monday to continue online learning at Rolling Green Elementary. That’s despite having their proposal denied by the Iowa Department of Education.

On Monday, the state denied the school’s request to continue remote learning past August 6th. The school runs on a year-round schedule and began online learning in late July.

Despite concerns from some parents during last night’s meeting, Olivia, a student at Rolling Green Elementary, told the board she wants to get back to school.

“I have talked to friends and other classmates and all they want is to get into the classroom to see their friends,” she said.

The school board plans to meet on August 10th to determine plans for all Urbandale schools.

The rest of the district is set to go back August 25th.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

Coralville man arrested after passing out in a running forklift due to drug use

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A Coralville man was arrested on Monday after passing out due to drug use while operating a piece of construction equipment.

Iowa

University of Northern Iowa student contracts COVID-19 after a party, now urges others to take it seriously

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A University of Northern Iowa student says he contracted COVID-19 after attending a friend’s birthday party. Now, he is urging other students to take it seriously.

News

Iowa City Community School District to discuss delaying start of school

Updated: 1 hours ago
Today, the Iowa City Community school board is having a special meeting to talk about back-to-school plans.

Latest News

News

Johnson County Board of Health to vote on county-wide face mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
A newly proposed ordinance would require every person in Johnson County to wear a face covering in public.

News

Isaias weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in southern North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Isaias has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in southern North Carolina as a hurricane.

National

UK lawmakers urge sanctions over Hong Kong police violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British lawmakers investigating rights violations by Hong Kong police have urged the U.K. government to sanction the city’s leader for allowing “excessive police violence” toward humanitarian workers helping those injured in pro-democracy protests.

News

US Postal Service says it can handle added volume from mail-in ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
The US postal service issued a statement saying it has the capacity to handle the added volume of mail-in ballots for November's general election.

News

Urbandale school board votes to keep classes online-only despite order from state

Updated: 3 hours ago
Despite an order from the state, students at an elementary school in Urbandale will continue with online classes for now.

News

University of Northern Iowa student urges other students to take COVID-19 seriously

Updated: 3 hours ago
A University of Northern Iowa student says he contracted COVID-19 after attending a friend's birthday party. Now, he is urging other students to take it seriously.