Urbandale elementary school to continue online classes despite an order from the state

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - Despite an order from the state, students at an elementary school in Urbandale will continue with online classes for now.

The Urbandale School Board voted unanimously on Monday to continue online learning at Rolling Green Elementary. That’s despite having their proposal denied by the Iowa Department of Education.

On Monday, the state denied the school’s request to continue remote learning past August 6th. The school runs on a year-round schedule and began online learning in late July.

Despite concerns from some parents during last night’s meeting, Olivia, a student at Rolling Green Elementary, told the board she wants to get back to school.

“I have talked to friends and other classmates and all they want is to get into the classroom to see their friends,” she said.

The school board plans to meet on August 10th to determine plans for all Urbandale schools.

The rest of the district is set to go back August 25th.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.