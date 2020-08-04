University of Northern Iowa student contracts COVID-19 after a party, now urges others to take it seriously

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WOI) - A University of Northern Iowa student says he contracted COVID-19 after attending a friend’s birthday party. Now, he is urging other students to take it seriously.

Tyler Hospodarsky said he and about 30 other people attended a house party near campus in June. He said no one was wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

In a matter of few days, he began to experience headaches and a loss of taste. Eventually, Hospodarsky and everyone he knew at the party tested positive for COVID-19.

He said his family had to isolate for 14 days, but they all tested negative. But, he said the family of another friend at the party was not so lucky.

“[One of the party attendees] transmitted it to their grandpa, and he has actually died - I mean he has died from it,” Hospodarsky said. “That was my nightmare situation. I just can’t imagine mentally how much it would affect me if I was the reason that my grandpa died.”

Tyler will be a senior at UNI this fall. He said he wants other students to understand that while you may recover, other people may not.

