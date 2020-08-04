UK lawmakers urge sanctions over Hong Kong police violence

LONDON (AP) - British lawmakers investigating rights violations by Hong Kong police have urged the U.K. government to sanction the city’s leader for allowing “excessive police violence” toward humanitarian workers helping those injured in pro-democracy protests.

The report from the bipartisan All Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong says first aid workers, as well as doctors and nurses, have been subjected to intimidation, threats, physical violence and arrests during months-long clashes between police and protesters that began in the city last year.

The semi-autonomous city has seen its most violent anti-government protests in the past year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.