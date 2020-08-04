Advertisement

UK lawmakers urge sanctions over Hong Kong police violence

A heavy police presence was seen around Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, which was the anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain and the first day of the national security law.
A heavy police presence was seen around Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, which was the anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain and the first day of the national security law.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) - British lawmakers investigating rights violations by Hong Kong police have urged the U.K. government to sanction the city’s leader for allowing “excessive police violence” toward humanitarian workers helping those injured in pro-democracy protests.

The report from the bipartisan All Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong says first aid workers, as well as doctors and nurses, have been subjected to intimidation, threats, physical violence and arrests during months-long clashes between police and protesters that began in the city last year.

The semi-autonomous city has seen its most violent anti-government protests in the past year.

