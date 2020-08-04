Advertisement

Trump Organization puts ‘Apprentice’ chopper up for sale

The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of “The Apprentice.”
The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of “The Apprentice.”(Source: controller.com/CNN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trump Organization is selling a helicopter featured in the opening credits of President Donald Trump’s former reality show “The Apprentice.”

It’s a red, white and blue 1989 Sikorsky S-76B, listed without a price on controller.com.

The listing describes it as a six-seater aircraft with African mahogany paneling, leather seats and gold-finished seat belts.

Helicopter appraiser Helivalue estimates that similar models are worth between $400,000 and $950,000.

Eric Trump, the president’s son who now runs the family business, said they currently have three helicopters and just don’t need them all.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild inland weather up East Coast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National Politics

Trump says COVID under control

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Excerpt from the Aug. 3 episode of Axios on HBO. Trump: "They are dying. That's true. And it is what it is, but that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can."

National

Massive damage in Beirut after explosion

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Multiple people injured after Beirut explosion.

Latest News

Iowa

State allocating $125 million in CARES Act funds to local Iowa governments to assist with COVID-19 expenses

Updated: 20 minutes ago
During Gov. Reynolds’ Tuesday press conference, she announced the state will allocate $125 million in federal CARES Act funds to local governments to assist with direct expenses incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
The nation has recorded more than 155,000 dead in a little more than six months and is fast approaching an almost off-the-charts 5 million COVID-19 infections.

Iowa

Northeastern Iowa bicyclist dies in hospital after being hit

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a northeastern Iowa woman has died of her injuries after her bicycle was hit by a truck in rural Floyd County.

Iowa

Reynolds: Iowa schools that don’t return to in-person learning are violating state law

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Gov. Reynolds said schools that do not return to in-person learning at least half the time are violating state law.

National

Large explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
A large explosion has rocked Beirut, Lebanon, reportedly near the city's port.

National

Burchett on TVA outsourcing

Updated: 47 minutes ago