Three Fayette County residents arrested in drug bust

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Clermont, Iowa residents were arrested on Monday on multiple drug-related charges.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said after executing a search warrant at 401 Union Street in Clermont, they found multiple illegal substances, pills, and paraphernalia.

Law enforcement arrested 32-year-old Luke Brett Lemke, 20-year-old Jordan Tyler Kline, and 41-year-old Shannon Lee Thompson.

All three were arrested on charges of gathering where controlled substances are used, gathering where marijuana is used, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kline is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Officials said other charges are pending at this time.

Luke Brett Lemke, 32 of Clermont. (KCRG)

Jordan Tyler Kline, 20 of Clermont. (KCRG)

Shannon Lee Thompson, 41 of Clermont. (KCRG)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.