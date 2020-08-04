State expands eligibility for eviction, foreclosure assistance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A state agency that has been administering a housing assistance program during the pandemic announced new rules that will allow more Iowans to apply for help, according to details released on Tuesday.

The Iowa Finance Authority said that anybody who was eligible for the previously-available expanded $600 federal unemployment benefits will now be able to apply for rental or mortgage assistance. The expiration of those extra benefits has caused concern among some that it could lead to a surge in evictions or foreclosures.

The COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program can provide help for four months. Eligible persons can receive a maximum of $3,200 for rent assistance or $3,000 in mortgage payment assistance. To be approved, applicants have to show a loss of income no earlier than March 17 related to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, among other considerations.

“We acted quickly to launch this program as a vital resource to assist Iowans in staying in their home after experiencing a COVID-19 related loss of income,” Debi Durham, Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director, said, in a statement. “The program has assisted more than 1,100 renters and homeowners since launching in late May and is expected to assist many more with the eligibility adjustment announced today.”

Applications are open through the end of 2020, or until the program runs out of money. Those who are interested in applying can visit the program’s website.

