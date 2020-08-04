State allocating $125 million in CARES Act funds to local Iowa governments to assist with COVID-19 expenses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - During Gov. Reynolds’ Tuesday press conference, she announced the state will allocate $125 million in federal CARES Act funds to local governments to assist with direct expenses incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those funds, $100 million will go toward reimbursement for COVID-19 expenses. It will be divided between eligible cities and counties, with 60 percent going to cities, and 40 percent going to counties based on population, using 2019 census data.

The remaining $25 million will be used to cover local governments match requirements for FEMA. Any unused money will be reallocated to local governments based on the percentages listed above.

Reynolds said the funding will go towards medical supplies and equipment, PPE, sanitizing products, testing supplies, and ventilators. It could also go towards other COVID-19 related expenses like payroll costs for public health and safety personnel or emergency staffing. It will also go toward costs associated with enhanced 211 services.

Earlier this summer Iowa received $1.25 billion in federal CARES act funds, which Reynolds allocated to businesses, farmers, healthcare and the expansion of telehealth and broadband services.

