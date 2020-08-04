Reynolds: Iowa schools that don’t return to in-person learning are violating state law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds said schools that do not return to in-person learning at least half the time are violating state law.

This comes after Rolling Green Elementary in Urbandale recently said it would go forward with online-only classes, and more than 250 educators at the University of Iowa are calling for online-only instruction.

Reynolds said schools days won’t count for instructional time if they do not follow the 50 percent in-person requirement.

“I want to be very clear,” Reynolds said. “Schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50 percent in-person instruction are not defying me, they’re defying the law. The legislature unanimously passed a bill (Senate file 2310) requiring in-person learning as the primary mode of education. And that’s what we are working to implement.”

