MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion firefighters responded to a fire at a residence located at 2105 1st Avenue at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the fire was contained to the garage area and all the occupants made it out of the house safely.

No one was injured. There was no word on what may have caused the fire or how much damage was done.

