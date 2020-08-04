Iowa Secretary of State encouraging voter registration, updating info before forms mailed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state official in charge of overseeing elections is encouraging voters in Iowa to either register to vote or update their registration now to ensure they receive an absentee ballot request soon.

Secretary of State Paul Pate issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that his office would be mailing out the ballot request forms in the coming weeks. He said it would be a good idea for voters to ensure they will receive the form by ensuring their registration is correct.

“It’s vital to keep your voter registration up-to-date, especially heading into a general election,” Pate said, in the statement. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be sending absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters in a few weeks, and we need your address to be accurate. If you’re not registered to vote, now will be a great time to get that done.”

More information can be found on the state’s website.

