Iowa could be removed from Chicago quarantine list

A public service message Stay Home Saves Lives is seen against the Chicago skyline Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
A public service message Stay Home Saves Lives is seen against the Chicago skyline Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHICAGO (KCRG) - Chicago officials said that three states, including Iowa, could soon get off the city’s travel order list.

Currently, 22 states and Puerto Rico are currently part of Chicago’s quarantine order. That means people traveling from these areas to the city must quarantine for 14 days. Iowa was added to the list in mid-July.

However, that could change for Iowa, Kansas, and Utah. They were added to the list because they went a certain threshold on positive cases per day measured against the population. The latest statistics tracked by the city of Chicago could allow them to be taken off the list.

“Just this week, they’ve dropped below 15. And so if next week they continue that progress and they have a second week of being below 15, next week we hope to announce Iowa, Kansas, and Utah come off the travel order list,” Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said.

So far, there have been about five dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people who traveled to states on the order list.

