Great stretch of weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nice weather continues this week thanks to cool, dry high pressure situated to our north. Plan on afternoon highs into the mid-70s. Look for another cool night into the lower 50s with upper 40s also possible over the valleys of northeast Iowa. Tomorrow through Friday still look dry and quiet. A few weak systems are going to try to break this pattern down but it looks like all they’ll do is create scattered bouts of clouds at times. Our next real rain chance is still on track for Friday night through Saturday night as a warm front approaches our area. You’ll notice the humidity coming back again this weekend as well.

