Advertisement

Great stretch of weather continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nice weather continues this week thanks to cool, dry high pressure situated to our north. Plan on afternoon highs into the mid-70s. Look for another cool night into the lower 50s with upper 40s also possible over the valleys of northeast Iowa. Tomorrow through Friday still look dry and quiet. A few weak systems are going to try to break this pattern down but it looks like all they’ll do is create scattered bouts of clouds at times. Our next real rain chance is still on track for Friday night through Saturday night as a warm front approaches our area. You’ll notice the humidity coming back again this weekend as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Our wonderful stretch of weather continues.

Forecast

No weather problems this week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
No weather problems this week.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Great week ahead

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice one with highs into the 70s this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT
Plan on a wonderful day with highs into the 70s.

Forecast

Below-average temperatures this week

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
A few isolated showers are possible through the evening, but many areas will be staying dry. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
Decreasing cloud cover overnight. Below average temperatures this week.

Forecast

A few showers or isolated storms today

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
A cold front has moved through, which is bringing in cooler and, eventually, drier air to our region. However, we will still need to get past the chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon.

Forecast

Cooler, with a few showers and storms possible

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
A day of transition is taking place in eastern Iowa today, with a few showers and storms possible in the wake of a cold front that moved through early this morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
A few showers and storms with cooler temperatures.