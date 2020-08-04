Former small business owner returning to workforce

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A children’s consignment shop in Cedar Rapids hoped to make it through slowing sales during the pandemic, but last week, after five years, Polka Dots & Denim officially closed.

“It’s really exciting to know that there is a future out there for me, if perused, but honestly it is the most scary thing to be faced with right now,” Nicole Myers, the former co-owner, said.

Myers said she’s hopeful a shift to online sales, without a physical shop can help pay off business expenses and maybe, one day, can find a new retail space with lower rent, but for now, she has to find work of her own.

“I have two kids I have to take care of, I have a home I have to provide for, and without a job and steady income we can’t be financially okay,” Myers said.

Myers said, as a small business owner with no employees, being out-of-work she doesn’t qualify for unemployment, but she does have a back-up plan.

“I graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree. I finished that up during Covid with two kids at home who were not in school, so I have that fallback,” Myers said.

After 12 years of running her own shop, Myers said she is facing some push back in her job search. Hearing from some that, at this stage of life, she’s overqualified.

“I had an interview yesterday and I am applying for jobs. There is one out there that I really, really want and you know if that pans out, that’s great, my love my passion is right here, but again it comes down to finances,” Myers said.

Getting a new job brings new challenge, one many parents now have to face during a pandemic and right now, higher unemployment.

“I don’t know what to do with my kids. I had plans on virtual schooling, working a job from eight to five, I’m not going to be there to virtual school them,” she said.

Despite tough decisions, Myers said she’ll push through.

“I’ve struggled through life in different aspects, so I will come out on top, whether it’s through Polka Dots & Denim or another entity in town. I will succeed, I will keep my drive and motivation up,” Myers said.

