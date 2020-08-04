Advertisement

Former small business owner returning to workforce

By Aaron Hosman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A children’s consignment shop in Cedar Rapids hoped to make it through slowing sales during the pandemic, but last week, after five years, Polka Dots & Denim officially closed.

“It’s really exciting to know that there is a future out there for me, if perused, but honestly it is the most scary thing to be faced with right now,” Nicole Myers, the former co-owner, said.

Myers said she’s hopeful a shift to online sales, without a physical shop can help pay off business expenses and maybe, one day, can find a new retail space with lower rent, but for now, she has to find work of her own.

“I have two kids I have to take care of, I have a home I have to provide for, and without a job and steady income we can’t be financially okay,” Myers said.

Myers said, as a small business owner with no employees, being out-of-work she doesn’t qualify for unemployment, but she does have a back-up plan.

“I graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree. I finished that up during Covid with two kids at home who were not in school, so I have that fallback,” Myers said.

After 12 years of running her own shop, Myers said she is facing some push back in her job search. Hearing from some that, at this stage of life, she’s overqualified.

“I had an interview yesterday and I am applying for jobs. There is one out there that I really, really want and you know if that pans out, that’s great, my love my passion is right here, but again it comes down to finances,” Myers said.

Getting a new job brings new challenge, one many parents now have to face during a pandemic and right now, higher unemployment.

“I don’t know what to do with my kids. I had plans on virtual schooling, working a job from eight to five, I’m not going to be there to virtual school them,” she said.

Despite tough decisions, Myers said she’ll push through.

“I’ve struggled through life in different aspects, so I will come out on top, whether it’s through Polka Dots & Denim or another entity in town. I will succeed, I will keep my drive and motivation up,” Myers said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

Music teachers finding new ways to hold private lessons

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
Many students who play musical instruments take private lessons to keep up their abilities. But the pandemic has forced teachers to find new ways to offer lessons.

Local

Childcare center closes temporarily due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A childcare center in Cedar Rapids is closing for two weeks after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

Iowa could be removed from Chicago quarantine list

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Chicago officials said that three states, including Iowa, could soon get off the city’s travel order list.

News

Music teachers find new ways to reach students during pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Music teachers have turned toward other methods, like online instruction, to be able to teach students during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Iowa could come off of Chicago quarantine list

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Iowa could be among the states to be removed from Chicago's 14-day quarantine list for visitors, officials said.

News

Former small business owner now finding work of her own

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicole Myers, the former owner of a small business is now looking for work of her own after the pandemic forced her shop closed.

Iowa

Plymouth County man pleads not guilty to shooting death of stepson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
An 82-year-old Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife’s son during a domestic disturbance at his northwestern Iowa home in May.

Local

Mount Vernon City Council issues face mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another city in eastern Iowa has decided to issue a facial mask or covering mandate for public spaces, defying the authority that the governor’s office claims to be limited to state officials.

Iowa

State expands eligibility for eviction, foreclosure assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A state agency that has been administering a housing assistance program during the pandemic announced new rules that will allow more Iowans to apply for help, according to details released on Tuesday.