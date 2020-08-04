Advertisement

Faith leaders gather at statehouse ask Gov. Reynolds to issue mask mandate

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Faith leaders in Iowa urged Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a mask mandate.

The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa called for it on Monday morning from the steps of the statehouse in Des Moines. They want Reynolds to sign a proclamation immediately for a statewide mandate. 

They want people to wear a mask inside all public places and outside when unable to social distance by at least six feet.

“Because we care so deeply for the health and safety of our kids, our teachers, our school staff, and our community, Governor Reynolds. I implore you to lead us with moral clarity and integrity,” Rev. Brigit Stevens said.

Just last week a group of doctors in Iowa signed a letter to the Governor also requesting a mask mandate.

