Drake to host professional track meet on August 29th

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Drake University announced Monday that Drake Stadium will play host to a professional track and field competition labeled “The Blue Oval Showcase.” The Event will take place on August 29th and comes after the Drake Relays were cancelled earlier this spring.

According to Blake Boldon, the director of the Drake Relays, the event will not be open for the general public and will consist of safety guidelines for all competitors.

