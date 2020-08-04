Coralville man arrested after passing out in a running forklift due to drug use

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville man was arrested on Monday after passing out due to drug use while operating a piece of construction equipment.

The incident happened at around 10:21 p.m. at a construction site located in the 700 block of Brook Ridge Avenue in North Liberty.

Officials said Ray Allen Troyer, 25, of Coralville, was found passed out in a running forklift with a small Ziploc bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine.

A witness told law enforcement that Troyer had been in this state for several hours. Officials said Troyer’s speech was slurred, he appeared very lethargic and showed measurable impairment.

Troyer has previous drug related convictions from October 2017 and January 2019. His license had been barred for being a habitual offender.

Troyer faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred and operating while under the influence.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.