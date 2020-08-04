Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

In this July 15, 2011 file photo, Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Clorox Co.s net income plummeted nearly 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, largely because last years period included the benefit of selling a unit.
In this July 15, 2011 file photo, Clorox brand products line the shelf of a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York. Clorox Co.s net income plummeted nearly 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011, largely because last years period included the benefit of selling a unit.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Clorox, the world’s largest producer of disinfectant cleaning materials, said their cleaning wipes will remain difficult to buy well into 2021.

The company dominates the $1 billion disinfectant wipes market with a 45% market share.

Clorox said it aggressively ramped up production, but that still won’t be enough to keep up with demand.

The company’s incoming CEO said it will now take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer needs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming cold and flu season.

Demand for its product line boosted the company’s overall sales by 22%.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

National

Deadly explosion rocks Beirut, causing widespread damage

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

National

Coronavirus: Parents may be spending more on back-to-school shopping than ever amid pandemic

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Retailers believe the coronavirus pandemic could bring increased back-to-school business.

National

Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A judge sentenced ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages to 90 days in jail plus probation for lying in a case related to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of athletes on campus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
Big house parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars and restaurants — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.

National

Tampa teenager accused in Twitter hack pleads not guilty

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Graham Ivan Clark, 17, is accused of using the hijacked Twitter accounts to scam people around the world out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin.

Coronavirus

Dentists hit hard by pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
After months, dentists are seeing more of their patients due to fewer pandemic restrictions.

National

Back-to-school shopping could reach record levels

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Some analysts expected a record back-to-school shopping season.

Coronavirus

Key GOP senator backs food stamp boost in virus relief bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
A key Senate Republican said Tuesday that he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation, which remains stalled despite days of Capitol negotiations.

National Politics

Trump says coronavirus ‘under control’ in wide-ranging interview

Updated: 1 hour ago
The comments came in a wide-ranging, contentious interview with Axios that aired Monday on HBO.