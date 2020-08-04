Childcare center closes temporarily due to positive COVID-19 case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A positive case of COVID-19 forced a childcare center in Cedar Rapids to temporarily shut down.

St. Jude Center, which is part of the Holy Family school district in Cedar Rapids, will stay closed for two weeks because a worker in the summer childcare program tested positive for COVID-19.

Zachary Zeckser, the chief administrator of the Holy Family School System, said they are following recommendations from the Linn County Public Health Department and doing contact tracing now. He said the school district is asking people who have come in contact with the infected person to get tested. He mentioned some of them have already tested negative for the virus.

According to Zeckser, employees were taking the necessary measures to prevent something like this from happening, so this came as a total surprise.

”It just goes to show it can happen anywhere because we have really been following all the DHS guidelines and then some,” Zeckser said. “Really running a really, really safe operation as much as possible so that our families can work.”

Some of those measures include having parents drop their kids at the door and constantly sanitizing toys.

Zeckser said they also had an employee at the front door at all times. That person would check everyone who came in for three things: temperature over 100.3, coronavirus symptoms, and contact with anyone who tested positive.

Zeckser said the Public Health Department did not recommend quarantine or isolation.

