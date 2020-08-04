Advertisement

Childcare center closes temporarily due to positive COVID-19 case

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A positive case of COVID-19 forced a childcare center in Cedar Rapids to temporarily shut down.

St. Jude Center, which is part of the Holy Family school district in Cedar Rapids, will stay closed for two weeks because a worker in the summer childcare program tested positive for COVID-19.

Zachary Zeckser, the chief administrator of the Holy Family School System, said they are following recommendations from the Linn County Public Health Department and doing contact tracing now. He said the school district is asking people who have come in contact with the infected person to get tested. He mentioned some of them have already tested negative for the virus.

According to Zeckser, employees were taking the necessary measures to prevent something like this from happening, so this came as a total surprise.

”It just goes to show it can happen anywhere because we have really been following all the DHS guidelines and then some,” Zeckser said. “Really running a really, really safe operation as much as possible so that our families can work.”

Some of those measures include having parents drop their kids at the door and constantly sanitizing toys.

Zeckser said they also had an employee at the front door at all times. That person would check everyone who came in for three things: temperature over 100.3, coronavirus symptoms, and contact with anyone who tested positive.

Zeckser said the Public Health Department did not recommend quarantine or isolation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

Music teachers finding new ways to hold private lessons

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
Many students who play musical instruments take private lessons to keep up their abilities. But the pandemic has forced teachers to find new ways to offer lessons.

Iowa

Iowa could be removed from Chicago quarantine list

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Chicago officials said that three states, including Iowa, could soon get off the city’s travel order list.

News

Music teachers find new ways to reach students during pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Music teachers have turned toward other methods, like online instruction, to be able to teach students during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Iowa could come off of Chicago quarantine list

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Iowa could be among the states to be removed from Chicago's 14-day quarantine list for visitors, officials said.

News

Former small business owner returning to workforce

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
A children's consignment shop in Cedar Rapids hoped to make it through slowing sales during the pandemic, but last week, after five years, Polka Dots & Denim officially closed. Now, the former owner is adjusting to looking for work of her own.

News

Former small business owner now finding work of her own

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicole Myers, the former owner of a small business is now looking for work of her own after the pandemic forced her shop closed.

Iowa

Plymouth County man pleads not guilty to shooting death of stepson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
An 82-year-old Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife’s son during a domestic disturbance at his northwestern Iowa home in May.

Local

Mount Vernon City Council issues face mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another city in eastern Iowa has decided to issue a facial mask or covering mandate for public spaces, defying the authority that the governor’s office claims to be limited to state officials.

Iowa

State expands eligibility for eviction, foreclosure assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A state agency that has been administering a housing assistance program during the pandemic announced new rules that will allow more Iowans to apply for help, according to details released on Tuesday.