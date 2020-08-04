Advertisement

Buccaneers rookie Wirfs prepares to do part to help Brady

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By FRED GOODALL, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tristan Wirfs knows he has a critical role to play in helping Tom Brady transform the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into winners.

The rookie is undaunted by the challenge of preparing for the task without the benefit of a normal preseason. The former Iowa star was the 13th pick in this year’s NFL draft, addressing the need to bolster an offensive line responsible for protecting the team’s 43-year-old quarterback.

While Wirfs is expected to be an immediate starter at right tackle, he concedes he has a lot of ground to cover in training camp.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Five more in University of Iowa athletics test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several more people in the University of Iowa athletics program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Hawkeyes

Garza chooses to stay with the University of Iowa

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of Iowa men's basketball's major stars made his decision on Sunday afternoon.

Local

Iowa fan creates virtual Iowa Wave Facebook page

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Stein
Fans post a video or picture of themselves doing the Iowa Wave every Saturday at 1 p.m.

Hawkeyes

One additional case of COVID-19 in the Iowa Athletics program, officials say

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another person in the University of Iowa athletics program has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to department officials.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

One person in Iowa Athletics tests positive for COVID-19 last week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
One more person associated with the University of Iowa’s athletic program has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Hawkeyes

Hawkeyes hopeful football season will still happen

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Iowa is hopeful a football season will still happen.

Hawkeyes

Felicia Goodson starting foundation to help minority athletes

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:43 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Felicia Goodson, the mother of Iowa running back, Tyler Goodson, is in the process of starting a non-profit foundation to help universities with race relations.

Hawkeyes

Two Hawkeye running backs named to Walker Award preseason list

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Two players for the University of Iowa’s football team are getting recognized by a national awards committee heading into the 2020 season.

Hawkeyes

Iowa Athletics sees four more COVID-19 cases in past week

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Athletics department officials at the University of Iowa said that more people associated the program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hawkeyes

FRYFest cancelled due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By Adam Carros
The celebration of all things Hawkeye known as FRYFest is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.