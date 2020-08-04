Buccaneers rookie Wirfs prepares to do part to help Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tristan Wirfs knows he has a critical role to play in helping Tom Brady transform the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into winners.

The rookie is undaunted by the challenge of preparing for the task without the benefit of a normal preseason. The former Iowa star was the 13th pick in this year’s NFL draft, addressing the need to bolster an offensive line responsible for protecting the team’s 43-year-old quarterback.

While Wirfs is expected to be an immediate starter at right tackle, he concedes he has a lot of ground to cover in training camp.

