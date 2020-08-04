Bremer County courthouse employee presumed positive for COVID-19

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the workers at a northeast Iowa courthouse appears to have the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

The Bremer County Board of Supervisors said on Tuesday that the employee has a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. They have not been inside the Bremer County Courthouse for about a week, officials said.

Courthouse officials are taking steps recommended by state and federal public health authorities.

The board said that any people that need to enter the courthouse should wear a mask and continue to follow social distancing guidelines. They also reminded that most county services can be dealt with online.

