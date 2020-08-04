Advertisement

179 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 179 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 4, the state’s data is showing a total of 45,981 COVID-19 cases and 885 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,796 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 491,932 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 243 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 24 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 75 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

Three Fayette County residents arrested in drug bust

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Three Clermont, Iowa residents were arrested on Monday on multiple drug-related charges.

Iowa

Coralville man arrested after passing out in a running forklift due to drug use

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Coralville man was arrested on Monday after passing out due to drug use while operating a piece of construction equipment.

Iowa

University of Northern Iowa student contracts COVID-19 after a party, now urges others to take it seriously

Updated: 2 hours ago
A University of Northern Iowa student says he contracted COVID-19 after attending a friend’s birthday party. Now, he is urging other students to take it seriously.

Latest News

Iowa

Urbandale elementary school to continue online classes despite an order from the state

Updated: 3 hours ago
Despite an order from the state, students at an elementary school in Urbandale will continue with online classes for now.

News

Iowa City Community School District to discuss delaying start of school

Updated: 3 hours ago
Today, the Iowa City Community school board is having a special meeting to talk about back-to-school plans.

News

Johnson County Board of Health to vote on county-wide face mask ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
A newly proposed ordinance would require every person in Johnson County to wear a face covering in public.

News

Isaias weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in southern North Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Isaias has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in southern North Carolina as a hurricane.

National

UK lawmakers urge sanctions over Hong Kong police violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British lawmakers investigating rights violations by Hong Kong police have urged the U.K. government to sanction the city’s leader for allowing “excessive police violence” toward humanitarian workers helping those injured in pro-democracy protests.

News

US Postal Service says it can handle added volume from mail-in ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
The US postal service issued a statement saying it has the capacity to handle the added volume of mail-in ballots for November's general election.