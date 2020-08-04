179 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 179 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 4, the state’s data is showing a total of 45,981 COVID-19 cases and 885 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,796 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 491,932 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 243 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 24 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 75 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

