Wearing masks, students move into dorms for upcoming semester at University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Despite the pandemic, students at Iowa’s three public universities began moving into their dorms Monday for the upcoming fall semester.

It was a quiet move-in day on the University of Northern Iowa campus. That’s because UNI staggered out a moving schedule for new students, limiting how many can move in each day to limit crowding.

“Just being able to come early and do this, I think that’s great,” Joey Lindvall said.

Lindvall will be a freshman on campus. She and her family came from Minnesota for day one of move-in.

“I am just thankful that we are one of the campuses that are still staying open and stuff and that we are able to go, so that’s exciting. It’s a bummer that Corona is happening, but it’s a blessing that we still get to come,” she said.

Lindvall said she didn’t consider delaying coming to college because of the pandemic. She said she is ready to jump right in, but her time on campus won’t be a typical year at UNI.

Masks will be required when meeting in groups or indoors. The University’s Department of Residence told TV9 the density of dorms have been reduced and there are limits on the number of guests allowed in a room. There are also designated quarantine and isolation areas, should a student test positive for Covid-19.

“I wasn’t really sure, I thought if this school were going to be open this year, I’d probably end up going still, because I don’t know what else I’d do right now,” Emie Wolter said.

Wolter is from Humboldt and this will be her first year away at college. She said she is a bit nervous to begin her first year. She said some of her classes have already moved to online or hybrid platforms, but she’s staying positive the year will as normal as possible.

“She is ready for this,” Doug Wolter, Emie’s dad said. “She’s prepared and we are not too far away if she needs anything, but we are ready to take this next step in her life and I think she’ll do really well, just trying to keep it positive.”

Classes begin at the University of Northern Iowa on August 17th, one week earlier than usual.

