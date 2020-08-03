Waterloo city councilman to present mask mandate proposal at Monday meeting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo city councilman is set to present a mask mandate proposal to the council at its meeting on Monday.

Jonathan Grieder announced the plan in a Facebook post last week.

“Half measures are not enough,” Grieder wrote. “It’s time science takes the lead and the science is clear; widespread mask use significantly slows the spread of COVID-19. If others won’t act we must.”

The proposal would require people to wear face coverings in public when social distancing is not possible. That includes both indoors and outdoors.

Businesses would need to refuse service to anyone without a mask. Anyone younger than two years of age and those with certain medical conditions would be exempt.

The city council is set to meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the council chambers.

Iowa is one of only two states in the U.S. with no type of enforceable mask mandate in place at a local or state level. The other state is South Dakota.

Gov. Reynolds said she wants Iowans to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of COVID-19. While she encourages mask usage, she does not support a mandate.

Despite several local initiatives, her office says cities and counties do not have the legal authority to create their own mandates.

