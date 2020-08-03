Some teachers say they have concerns about returning to classroom

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some teachers in Iowa say they have concerns about returning to the classroom.

One central Iowa teacher told KCCI in Des Moines that she mostly fears the unknown.

Andrea Ward said the governor’s back to school proclamation only heightened her fears. She wants people to acknowledge that this is a scary time for everyone right now, including teachers.

“A lot of teachers, I think, are afraid to really express that concern for themselves, because a lot of what we value about the teaching profession is that selflessness, that willingness to put our kids and their needs above others and above our needs,” said Ward.

The Johnston School Board is looking at a 5-day in-person return, with a remote learning option. Parents would have to perform a daily health screening of their children. If they send their kids to school, they’re attesting that their kids are not showing COVID-19 symptoms.

