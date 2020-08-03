Advertisement

Some teachers say they have concerns about returning to classroom

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some teachers in Iowa say they have concerns about returning to the classroom.

One central Iowa teacher told KCCI in Des Moines that she mostly fears the unknown.

Andrea Ward said the governor’s back to school proclamation only heightened her fears. She wants people to acknowledge that this is a scary time for everyone right now, including teachers.

“A lot of teachers, I think, are afraid to really express that concern for themselves, because a lot of what we value about the teaching profession is that selflessness, that willingness to put our kids and their needs above others and above our needs,” said Ward.

The Johnston School Board is looking at a 5-day in-person return, with a remote learning option. Parents would have to perform a daily health screening of their children. If they send their kids to school, they’re attesting that their kids are not showing COVID-19 symptoms.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some teachers in Iowa have concerns about returning to classroom

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Some teachers in Iowa say they have concerns about returning to the classroom.

News

Some doctors worry kids will struggle to make connections during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some doctors are worried that children will have difficulty learning how to make connections with others during the pandemic.

I9 Investigations

State says school districts will receive a response on moving fully online within 48 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Iowa Department of Education didn’t say it would necessarily approve or disapprove those applications within that same time period.

Iowa

Fire officials say 1 woman found dead in Iowa apartment fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say one woman has died in an apartment fire in downtown Fort Dodge.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation underway after body is found in lake south of Ruthven, Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven, Iowa on July 22.

News

Judge Esther Salas gives update after shooting that killed her son

Updated: 2 hours ago
Judge Esther Salas released a video to give an update just weeks after a shooter killer her son and hurt her husband at her New Jersey home.

News

Doctor Birx says coronavirus pandemic entering new phase in US

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor Deborah Birx, of the White House Coroanvirus Task Force says the pandemic in the US is entering a new phase.

News

Two COVID-19 patients receive double-lung transplants

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two patients with life-threatening cases of COVID-19 are alive thanks to double-lung transplants.

Iowa

Iowa governor has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general’s requests to join multistate lawsuits.

Iowa

321 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 321 more COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.