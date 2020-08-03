Cardinals-White Sox Field of Dreams game canceled

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG/AP) - A matchup between Major League Baseball teams at a famous movie location in Iowa will not take place, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and the Associated Press.

Rosenthal, citing sources, said that the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox has been canceled, in a post to his Twitter account. He said it was not related to recent Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.

Cardinals-White Sox game at Field of Dreams next Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa cancelled, sources tell The Athletic. Reasoning not believed to be tied to additional positive tests on Cardinals. More a logistical problem. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020

MLB will keep the White Sox for the game next year, according to the Associated Press. The other team has not been determined.

The game remained on the schedule when MLB announced its plans to resume a coronavirus pandemic-shortened season. However, the Cardinals replaced the original matchup between the White Sox and New York Yankees. The change was made in response to other adjustments in the teams’ schedules to limit possible exposure and spread of the virus.

