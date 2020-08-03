Advertisement

Cardinals-White Sox Field of Dreams game canceled

A bench sits in front of the home at the Field of Dreams movie site, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball is building another field a few hundred yards down a corn-lined path from the famous movie site in eastern Iowa.
A bench sits in front of the home at the Field of Dreams movie site, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball is building another field a few hundred yards down a corn-lined path from the famous movie site in eastern Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG/AP) - A matchup between Major League Baseball teams at a famous movie location in Iowa will not take place, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and the Associated Press.

Rosenthal, citing sources, said that the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox has been canceled, in a post to his Twitter account. He said it was not related to recent Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.

MLB will keep the White Sox for the game next year, according to the Associated Press. The other team has not been determined.

The game remained on the schedule when MLB announced its plans to resume a coronavirus pandemic-shortened season. However, the Cardinals replaced the original matchup between the White Sox and New York Yankees. The change was made in response to other adjustments in the teams’ schedules to limit possible exposure and spread of the virus.

