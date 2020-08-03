Operation Quickfind: Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police said Alivia Harris was last seen at Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.
She has a nose piercing and a scar on her cheek.
Police said she has a history of suicide attempts.
If you have any information on where she is, call Cedar Rapids police.
