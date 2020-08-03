Advertisement

No weather problems this week

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s quiet and comfortable. These words could be repeated through the early part of August. High pressure at the surface and upper parts of our atmosphere keep all the weather action away from the state. Highs stay in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Dew points are also held in check keeping a nice air mass in place. Rainfall chances are few and far between.

