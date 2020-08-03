New business in Cedar Rapids hoping metal demand helps it survive during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new business opening Monday in Cedar Rapids said it is meeting a demand that is growing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Metal Supermarkets is located at 6805 4th Street Southwest. It’s the first Metal Supermarkets to open in Iowa. Leaders say metal is still in demand during the pandemic.

They sell things like cutting material, and will deliver it to a person's job site. Leaders feel confident opening during the pandemic.

They say people are staying at home more and starting home projects, and that's driving the metal demand. There's also essential businesses like manufacturing that need metal materials.

“Manufacturing services of say a company that makes mask for example,” explained Rick Heller, President of the Metal Supermakets Cedar Rapids location. “If they have any type of equipment that goes down, they may need to purchase a piece of material to get their equipment back online. That’s where we come into play.”

Face masks for customers and workers is optional in their store. They will do curbside pickup. They have four people on staff and hope to expand in the future. They are reaching out to local companies about their business.

The business can be reached at (319) 382-2325.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.