Marion police K-9 assists in arrest of Illinois man

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police, with the help of a police K-9, arrested an Illinois man who was in violation of a no contact order.

Officials said they were called to a disturbance at 560 Bentley Drive where Bradley Eugene Coleman, 25, had threatened a female resident.

When police arrived, Coleman had fled the scene. Police learned that Coleman was in violation of a domestic abuse no contact order. He also damaged property and stole from the victim before fleeing.

Witnesses told police which way Coleman fled. They were then able to located Coleman in a grassy area near Boyson Road and Agate Street.

Officials said Coleman surrendered peacefully after hearing the dog, a Belgian Malinois.

Coleman was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on charges of violation of no contact/protective order, fourth degree theft and fight degree criminal mischief.

No one was injured during this incident.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.