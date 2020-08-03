Advertisement

Iowa governor has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference on the state's guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference on the state's guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Aug. 3, 2020
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general’s requests to join multistate lawsuits.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ actions were made possible by an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state’s involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Reynolds’ approval before he would join multistate lawsuits, and Reynolds in turn vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have prevented the state’s top lawyer from joining any multistate suit unless the governor or Legislature requested it.

Miller says the compromise importantly is temporary and won’t hamstring future Iowa attorneys general.

