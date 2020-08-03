Investigation underway after body is found in lake south of Ruthven, Iowa

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven, Iowa on July 22.

Officials said they went to the east boat ramp in the 3700 block of 353 Avenue and found the body 25 feet from shore.

After removing the body, the Iowa Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny was able to identify the body as 27-year-old Rollin J. Bontrager, of Washington, Iowa.

Officials said the report from an autopsy will be released to law enforcement when testing is completed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Palo Alto Sheriff’s Office at 712-322-1585.

