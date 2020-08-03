Advertisement

Great week ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week will be fabulous across eastern Iowa. Look for highs today generally into the mid-70s with low humidity, a nice north breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. Lows tonight and tomorrow night should fall well down to the 50s. High pressure is the general theme this week and while there are a few systems that try to break through by the end of it, there’s a good chance it’ll only result in periodic cloud cover versus any substantial rainfall. By the weekend, highs will return well into the 80s with higher humidity. That may lead to a few isolated storms.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Plan on a wonderful day with highs into the 70s.

Below-average temperatures this week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
A few isolated showers are possible through the evening, but many areas will be staying dry. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Decreasing cloud cover overnight. Below average temperatures this week.

A few showers or isolated storms today

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
A cold front has moved through, which is bringing in cooler and, eventually, drier air to our region. However, we will still need to get past the chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon.

Cooler, with a few showers and storms possible

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
A day of transition is taking place in eastern Iowa today, with a few showers and storms possible in the wake of a cold front that moved through early this morning.

Updated: 21 hours ago
A few showers and storms with cooler temperatures.

Scattered rain and storms move through Sunday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a nice evening ahead across the area. Temperatures stay in the 70s through 8-9 p.m. tonight and then fall into the low 60s overnight. We will stay dry through the evening, but a few scattered showers and storms could push in late tonight.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
Scattered showers and storms move in Sunday.

Weather Water Cooler

July 2020 climate review

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
Overall July was a warm month and dry in many locations. Half of our monthly rain in Cedar Rapids cames from one system on July 9th.

A really exceptional set of weather conditions to start off August

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
As opposed to the oppressive heat we saw last weekend at this time, this weekend will be a walk in the park.