Great week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week will be fabulous across eastern Iowa. Look for highs today generally into the mid-70s with low humidity, a nice north breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. Lows tonight and tomorrow night should fall well down to the 50s. High pressure is the general theme this week and while there are a few systems that try to break through by the end of it, there’s a good chance it’ll only result in periodic cloud cover versus any substantial rainfall. By the weekend, highs will return well into the 80s with higher humidity. That may lead to a few isolated storms.

