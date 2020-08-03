Advertisement

Five more in University of Iowa athletics test positive for COVID-19

Hawkeye logo
Hawkeye logo(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several more people in the University of Iowa athletics program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

The Hawkeye athletics department said on Monday that five more people among coaches, staff, and athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of July 27 through August 2. 65 people were tested and received negative results during the same time period.

A total of 32 positive test results have been reported out of 603 total tests since the department resumed activities in late May.

School officials said that department staff will conduct contact tracing to identify any potential exposure to others. The people who tested positive will be required to follow isolation protocols.

