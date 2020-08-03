Fire officials say 1 woman found dead in Iowa apartment fire

FORT DODGE, Iowa - Authorities say one woman has died in an apartment fire in downtown Fort Dodge.

The Messenger reports that the fire happened Sunday afternoon, when firefighters were summoned to Central Avenue for reports of smoke coming from an apartment.

Arriving fire crews found heavy smoke in the apartment and upon searching it, found an unresponsive woman inside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released her name. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

