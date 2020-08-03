Advertisement

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson becomes part owner of XFL

Dwayne Johnson speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Dwayne Johnson speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An investment group including actor Dwayne Johnson agreed to purchase the XFL, the football league formerly owned by Johnson’s old boss, WWE’s Vince McMahon.

ESPN reported the investors purchased it out of bankruptcy for $15 million. The eight-team XFL shut down in April after playing five weeks of games, at least in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson tweeted the ownership team also includes his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as RedBird Capital Partners.

“With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand,” he said on Twitter. “Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle”

It was the second attempt by McMahon to bring another gridiron league to life. It also shut down after one full season in 2001.

Johnson, known as “The Rock” in his WWF/E days, was one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling in the ’90s and ’00s before becoming one of Hollywood’s top film and TV stars.

In addition to the WWE connection, the move is a return to football for the actor. He played on the national championship University of Miami team in 1991 and had a brief stint with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

National

7-Eleven buys Speedway for $21 billion

Updated: 32 minutes ago
7-Eleven already operates 9,800 stores in the United States.

Iowa

Fire officials say 1 woman found dead in Iowa apartment fire

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say one woman has died in an apartment fire in downtown Fort Dodge.

Iowa

Investigation underway after body is found in lake south of Ruthven, Iowa

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven, Iowa on July 22.

Latest News

National

'Living every parent's worst nightmare:' Judge who lost only son in attack issues plea

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Judge Esther Salas lost her son in an attack at her home linked to her profession. She wants her fellow judges and their families to be protected.

National

Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The country’s oldest-living Marine celebrated his 105th birthday on Friday.

Iowa

Iowa governor has stopped AG from joining anti-Trump suits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general’s requests to join multistate lawsuits.

National Politics

Nevada lawmakers OK mailing voters ballots, Trump slams move

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill Sunday that would add the state to a growing list of U.S. states that will mail active voters ballots ahead of the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

321 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 321 more COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.