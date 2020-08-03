Delaware County passes vote of no confidence in county sheriff

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Delaware County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the county sheriff.

The resolution said John LeClere failed to provide required annual physical training, which compromised employee’s ability to practice de-escalation when in emergency response teams.

It also said LeClere compromised the safety of investigators, deputies and jailers on multiple occasions by refusing to communicate professionally, failing to apply rules and failing to respect his employees. He also broke confidentiality on personal issues.

In a release, AFSCME Council 61 President Danny J. Homan wrote, “AFSCME Council 61 believes that this no confidence resolution reflects the severe breakdown of Labor Relations within the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. It is to the point that the Sheriff will not even talk to the designated representative of the Local.”

He went on to say that this move was a last resort because nothing else worked.

LeClere was first elected to office in November 2000.

