Cable TV series to highlight Martinko case on Sunday

Jerry Burns arrives in Linn County District Court, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Cedar Rapids. Iowa.
Jerry Burns arrives in Linn County District Court, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Cedar Rapids. Iowa.(Liz Martin | Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cable television series that features criminal stories will air an episode focused on a local cold-case murder that was solved in late 2018.

“On the Case with Paula Zahn,” which airs on the TV channel Investigation Discovery, is scheduled to air an episode on the Michelle Martinko murder on Sunday, August 9 at 9:00 p.m. The show will feature interviews with lead investigator Matt Denlinger, former investigator Doug Larison, and Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks, according to a post on the Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Facebook page.

Martinko was found dead in her family’s car in the Westdale Mall parking lot on December 20, 1979. Police arrested Jerry Burns 39 years later on December 19, 2018, and charged him with first-degree murder. Burns was convicted on February 24, 2020. He faces sentencing on Friday, August 7, at 1:30 p.m.

Investigation Discovery is available on Channel 205, or 772 in high definition, on Mediacom cable. It also airs on channel 93 or 893 on ImOn, and channel 192 on Dish Network. Contact your local cable or satellite provider for more information on specific cable lineups in your area.

