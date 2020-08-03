Advertisement

Body of Iowa WWII soldier returns home after 80 years

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A World War II soldier from central Iowa is finally home nearly 80 years after his death.

Private Roy Brown Junior, of Runnells, served in the Army during the war. KCCI in Des Moines spoke to the family who said they finally have closure.

Private Roy Brown Junior of Runnells was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. On December 2nd, 1942, his unit was met with Japanese forces in present day Papua New Guinea and was reported “missing in action,” never found by his company.

His family never got closure on the 22-year-old’s death, until just last year. The Army was finally able to identify his remains.

Now Private Brown is set to return to Runnells in late August.

Beverly Erickson, a distant cousin, is Private Brown’s closest living relative. Erickson was sent a Purple Heart, a Bronze star and an array of other awards in honor of Private Brown’s service.

And now in a little less than a month, Brown will finally get the funeral service and proper burial his family says he deserves.

“It’s nice to know that he’s home now and buried,” Erickson said. “And given the service and what he needed, to have to be remembered for serving and giving his life for this country.”

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Marion police K-9 assists in arrest of Illinois man

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Marion police, with the help of a police K-9, arrested an Illinois man who was in violation of a no contact order.

Iowa

Dead body found near creek in Cedar Rapids Friday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cedar Rapids police said they found a body near the creek in the 7000 block of Boxwood Lane NE on Friday morning.

Iowa

Union members pass vote of no confidence in Delaware county sheriff

Updated: 1 hours ago
Members of the AFSCME Local 1835 with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the county sheriff.

News

Body of Iowa WWII soldier returns home after 80 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
A World War II soldier from central Iowa is finally home nearly 80 years after his death.

Latest News

News

USDA identifies mailed mystery seeds

Updated: 2 hours ago
The USDA says it has identified some of the mysterious seeds mailed to people across the US from China, including here in Iowa.

News

Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok

Updated: 3 hours ago
Microsoft says its CEO is in talks with President Trump about buying TikTok.

News

Iowa State University working on touchless, mail-in COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa State University is working on a new no-touch, mail-in COVID-19 test.

News

Tropical Storm Isaias could hit Carolinas as a hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Isaias could hit the Carolinas as a hurricane.

News

Operation Quickfind: Alivia Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 13-year-old Alivia Harris.

News

Davenport police arrest suspect in funeral shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police in Davenport say a suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man who was attending his son's funeral.