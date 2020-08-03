Advertisement

321 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 321 more COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 3, the state’s data is showing a total of 45,802 COVID-19 cases and 879 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,307 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 488,136 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 241 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 27 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 78 are in the ICU and 31 are on ventilators.

