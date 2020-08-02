Advertisement

Washington Police seeking suspect who allegedly dragged officer while fleeing in stolen vehicle

A suspect that Washington Police are seeking in connection to allegations of stealing a vehicle and injuring a police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday, August 2, 2020.(Courtesy: Washington Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in a Washington County city are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle, later evading officers following a traffic stop.

At around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, Washington Police said they stopped a 4-door Hyundai sedan for not having displayed license plates. The stop took place near the corner of North 15th Avenue and East Second Street. Officers learned that the vehicle was allegedly stolen from the Des Moines area on July 16.

The officer who made the stop attempted to arrest the driver, but they then attempted to drive away from the stop. In the process, the car dragged the officer for “several blocks,” according to officials. The officer received minor injuries in the incident.

A Hyundai 4-door vehicle that Washington Police said was determined to be stolen from the Des Moines area.(Jim Lester | Courtesy: Washington Police Department)

No other information about the suspect was available other than the photos provided by police officials.

If someone has information about the person, they are encouraged to call the Washington County Communications center at (319) 653-2107 or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

