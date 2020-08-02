COVID-19 case total pushes above 45,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Little change in the overall trend for reported cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus was seen as of Sunday morning, as additional cases and deaths were reported by state officials.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health added 545 more cases of COVID-19 to its count, pushing the overall tally since the pandemic began to 45,481. 32,919 are considered recovered, an increase of 114.

A graph showing the rate of newly-reported cases of COVID-19 in Iowa for the previous 7 days. (KCRG/Data: Iowa Dept. of Public Health)

Two additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours due to the disease, bringing the total to 874.

231 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 11. The statistics for the sickest Iowans stayed fairly flat, though, with 75 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of two. Ventilator usage increased by one patient to 36 total. 28 people were admitted to hospitals due to the disease over the last 24 hour reporting period, somewhat lower than the previous period’s 36.

5,406 tests were reported by public and private labs during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 10.1%, slightly higher than the previous period’s 9.4%. A total of 485,829 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

