Independence police arrest high school employee for sexual exploitation by a minor

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Independence police arrested Kari Jean Schwartz for sexual exploitation of a minor by a school employee. she was arrested Friday.

In January of 2020, a report had been made that during the 2009 /2010 school year at Independence High School, Schwartz established an inappropriate relationship with a student which was alleged to have resulted in inappropriate sexual contact.

Sexual exploitation of a minor by school employee is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

