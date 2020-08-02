Independence police arrest high school employee for sexual exploitation by a minor
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Independence police arrested Kari Jean Schwartz for sexual exploitation of a minor by a school employee. she was arrested Friday.
In January of 2020, a report had been made that during the 2009 /2010 school year at Independence High School, Schwartz established an inappropriate relationship with a student which was alleged to have resulted in inappropriate sexual contact.
Sexual exploitation of a minor by school employee is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.
