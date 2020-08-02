Advertisement

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled the flames in triple-digit heat.

The blaze straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties has consumed more than 23 square miles of dry brush and timber. There’s zero containment.

One home and two outbuildings have been destroyed. No injuries are reported.

A huge smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.

The National Weather Service says “dangerously hot conditions” are expected to continue. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

