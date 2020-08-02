HLV School District holds prom after COVID 19 cancels end of 2020 school year

Advertisement

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
VICTOR, Iowa (KCRG) - Many high school seniors lost out on their very last sports seasons, walking during graduation and even prom due to COVID 19. However, some local school districts tried to give those students one more chance.

On Saturday, HLV held its prom with about 100 students joining. The night did look a little different, but those bummed about how the school year ended said they liked the idea.

“Everyone here has been excited about prom,” said Olivia VanWaus, a junior at HLV. “When the coronavirus came around we are unsure about it happening.”

She picked her dress out in January. So, when it was announced that there would be a prom was she’s glad it didn’t go to waste.

“I was worried that I wasn’t going to be able to wear it,” she said. “That would’ve been disappointing.”

She’s only a junior and has a chance to have a senior prom this year. However, her longtime boyfriend Noah Hack would have missed out on his last prom night.

“I think it’s nice to be able to bring him here and get that experience again,” she said.

Hack graduated this spring from Williamsburg High School. His school did hold an after-prom but he went to the dance for his girlfriend.

“I want to say I was forced, but here I am,” he said jokingly.

All of the students had their temperatures checked before entering the Victor American Legion where the prom was being held. Masks weren’t required but were available for people who felt like they needed them. For the parents, it was important to give these students a little sense of normalcy in a year that has been anything but.

“I feel really bad for the seniors,” said Jessie VanWaus, Olivia’s mother, and volunteer for the night. “They’ve lost out on seasons of sports, track, golf, and soccer. They missed the big finale of their senior year. Those are kind of the things that kids think about when they’re coming to the end of their career.”

VanWauss and many others were excited to show off their dresses and be with friends.

“We’re really fortunate to have it,” she said.

On the other hand, Hack and a few others took longer to speak about how they felt about a delayed-prom night.

“We’ll have fun and I’ll always act like I didn’t,” he said. “But I will have fun and just never admit it.”

